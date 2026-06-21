Two college students in a Scorpio SUV attacked a driver and his car on Gurugram's Sohna Road over a dispute about giving way. The incident was captured on video, leading to widespread outrage and the swift arrest of the two accused by Gurugram Police.

A startling instance of road rage occurred when two college students allegedly attacked and damaged a driver's car on Gurugram's busy Sohna Road due to a disagreement about yielding side on the road. Both accused were quickly taken into custody by Gurugram Police as a result of the event, which was caught on camera and extensively shared on social media.

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The incident reportedly took place on the main stretch between Sohna Road and Rajiv Chowk. The victim was travelling in his car when a speeding Scorpio SUV approached from behind and allegedly began demanding side. When the driver could not immediately make way, the occupants of the SUV reportedly became aggressive.

Before stopping the victim's car in the middle of the road, the accused pursued it. They allegedly attacked the driver in public after dragging him out of the vehicle. Additionally, the assailants were observed using sticks to damage the victim's automobile, destroying sections of it, and frightening nearby commuters.

Videos of the event swiftly went viral on social media, sparking a lot of backlash and worry about Gurugram's escalating rates of violent road rage and hooliganism.

Watch Viral Video

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Gurugram Police immediately began an inquiry after the video went viral. Within a few hours following the event, police located and detained both suspects using CCTV video and eyewitness testimony.

Gurugram Police Responds

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Police named the suspects as Parth and Paras, both 22, of the affluent Vipul World neighbourhood in Sector 48, Gurugram. Officials claimed both are now pursuing BBA degrees. The police also confiscated the VIP-numbered Scorpio SUV, which was reportedly used in the attack. A case has been filed against the accused under the applicable legal requirements, and additional investigation is ongoing.