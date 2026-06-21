Union Minister Lallan Singh and Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary led the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Patna. State Health Minister Nishant Kumar proposed making yoga an elective in schools and colleges across Bihar.

Union Minister Lallan Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and State Health Minister Nishant Kumar, on Sunday, performed yoga in Patna on the occasion of the 12th International Day of Yoga, as celebrations were held across the state under the theme 'Yoga For Healthy Ageing'. The event saw participation from senior political leaders and citizens, marking large-scale engagement in the state capital as part of nationwide Yoga Day observances.

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Union Minister Lallan Singh highlighted yoga's global reach, noting its growing popularity worldwide. "Today, yoga events are held all over the world. Yoga is a highly successful initiative, and the constituency I represent is a major hub for yoga," he told reporters.

Bihar Health Minister Calls for Yoga in Schools

Speaking to reporters, State Health Minister Nishant Kumar extended greetings to citizens and stressed the importance of integrating yoga into education systems across the state. "I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the countrypeople. I have requested the Chief Minister to include Yoga in the curriculum of all schools and colleges in Bihar. There should be a half-hour Yoga session, incorporating Yoga, meditation, and Yoga Nidra. We will keep it as an elective; students may choose to participate or not," Kumar said.

He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for yoga's global recognition following its adoption at the United Nations. "Many thanks to the Prime Minister because, due to his efforts, the United Nations recognised June 21st as International Yoga Day. Yoga is now becoming popular across the globe, and it offers significant spiritual benefits," he added.

Global Recognition and This Year's Theme

The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states. The proposal was first introduced by PM Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly.

The theme for this year's observance is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", which highlights the role of yoga in helping people remain active, independent and engaged across all age groups.

PM Modi Leads National Celebrations

PM Modi led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026 national celebrations in Kolkata and took part in the practice of the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP).

In his remarks, PM Modi noted that Yoga teaches the importance of balance in all aspects of life. Referring to the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, he said balanced habits, balanced actions and balanced living form the foundation of well-being. He observed that many of the challenges faced by modern society stem from imbalance in lifestyle, and Yoga offers a practical pathway towards harmony, discipline and inner peace.