Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, celebrating Yoga Day in Alwar, called yoga India's gift to the world for health and a balanced life. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Shillong also praised yoga and credited PM Modi for its global popularity.

Yoga: India's Timeless Gift to the World

On the occasion of 12th International Yoga Day, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said that yoga is India's timeless gift to the world, stressing that it promotes physical health, mental peace, and a balanced way of living. Speaking during the celebrations in Alwar, the Union Minister highlighted that yoga helps in keeping the body healthy while freeing the mind from stress and worries, ultimately leading to a more disciplined and balanced lifestyle.

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He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, International Yoga Day has become a global movement with widespread participation across countries. Yadav further said that this year's theme conveys a strong message that yoga should not be restricted to a single day of observance but must be integrated into daily life throughout the year. "Yoga is India's gift to the world, keeping the body healthy, freeing the mind from worries, and giving a balanced life. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, International Yoga Day is celebrated. This year's theme reminds us that yoga should not be limited to one day, but practised daily, all 365 days," he told reporters.

Celebrations in Shillong

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took part in International Day of Yoga celebrations in Shillong and said regular practice of yoga helps a person stay physically and mentally healthy. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh also performed Yoga in Shillong on the occasion of the 12th International Day of Yoga.

Speaking with ANI, Singh extended his greetings to people on the Yoga Day. He said Yoga is being practised across the world and Prime Minister Narendra Modi deserves credit for this. "On the occasion of Yoga Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all my countrymen. If we want to remain physically and mentally healthy, it is essential to practice yoga regularly. Yoga is now being practised internationally, and if anyone deserves the credit for this, it is our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who got this resolution passed at the United Nations, and everyone readily accepted it," Rajnath Singh said.

Yoga as a Global Movement

The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states. The proposal was first introduced by PM Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly.

The theme for this year's observance is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", which highlights the role of yoga in helping people remain active, independent and engaged across all age groups. (ANI)