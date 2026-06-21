PM Modi commissioned three indigenously designed and built naval ships in Kolkata: INS Dunagiri (stealth frigate), INS Sanshodhak (survey vessel), and INS Agray (anti-submarine craft), augmenting the Indian Navy's operational capabilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commissioned three indigenously designed and built naval ships - INS Dunagiri, an advanced stealth frigate, INS Sanshodhak, a survey vessel (large) and INS Agray, an anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft. The induction of three indigenously built frontline platforms will augment the strength of the Indian Navy.

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Designed by the India Navy's Warship Design Bureau as well as by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, and constructed by GRSE, the vessels represent key operational capabilities across maritime combat, hydrographic surveying, and anti-submarine warfare. Together, they reflect the Navy's balanced approach to capability development, strengthening blue-water operations, enhancing maritime domain awareness, and securing coastal waters against evolving threats, a release said.

Meet the New Frontline Platforms

INS Dunagiri: Project 17A Stealth Frigate

Dunagiri, the fifth Project 17A stealth frigate, is equipped with advanced weapons and sensors, including BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles and the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile system, significantly enhancing the Navy's combat capability.

INS Sanshodhak: Survey Vessel (Large)

Sanshodhak, the fourth Survey Vessel (Large), is designed for coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys and collection of oceanographic and geophysical data for defence and civil applications, and is equipped with advanced survey systems including Autonomous Underwater Vehicles and Remotely Operated Vehicles.

INS Agray: Anti-Submarine Warfare Craft

Agray, the fourth of the Arnala-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, is equipped with lightweight torpedoes, indigenous rocket launchers, and shallow-water sonar systems to detect and engage underwater threats in littoral waters.

Boost to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

The three platforms demonstrate the growing maturity of India's indigenous shipbuilding ecosystem, with indigenous content exceeding 75 per cent, the release said. Their construction involved extensive participation by Indian industry, including more than 200 MSMEs, and generated substantial direct and indirect employment.

The commissioning of these vessels highlights the collaborative efforts of the Government of India, the Indian Navy, public sector shipyards, private industry and MSMEs in advancing the objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and strengthening India's maritime capabilities, the release said. (ANI)