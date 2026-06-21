Hundreds, including foreign tourists and students, participated in the 12th International Day of Yoga at Shimla's Ridge Ground. Governor Kavinder Gupta and former CM Jairam Thakur were present, highlighting the global appeal of the ancient practice.

Hundreds of people, including foreign tourists, students, security personnel and residents, participated in the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the historic Ridge Ground in Shimla on Sunday, highlighting the growing global appeal of the ancient Indian practice.

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The event was attended by Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Shimla Mayor Surender Chauhan, police personnel, Border Security Force (BSF) jawans and school students.

The Governor administered a pledge encouraging participants to adopt yoga and healthy living as part of their daily routine.

Foreign Tourists Embrace Yoga

Foreign tourists also took part in the celebrations, adding a unique dimension to the event. Among them was Alex, a tourist from Scotland, who expressed enthusiasm about continuing yoga practice after returning home. "We are trying to do yoga. We came yesterday, and we just like to be part of this. We like it. I think we are going to keep doing it when we go home. It's fun. It's good, and it's not much back home, but we are going to carry it," Alex told ANI.

PM Modi Credited for Taking Yoga to Global Stage

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking yoga to the global stage and recalled India's successful proposal at the United Nations General Assembly for the observance of International Yoga Day. "First of all, I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for presenting the proposal at the United Nations General Assembly. The proposal reflected India's culture, traditions and the wisdom of our sages, which have guided humanity for centuries. With the support of countries across the world, June 21 was declared International Yoga Day. Today, yoga is being celebrated in nearly 190 countries, which is a matter of pride for India," Thakur said.

'Yoga an Integral Part of India's Heritage'

Governor Kavinder Gupta underscored the importance of yoga in maintaining overall well-being and described it as an integral part of India's cultural heritage. "Yoga keeps our body, mind, intellect and soul healthy. It is our tradition and culture. Saints and spiritual leaders have played a significant role in preserving it, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken it to the global stage. Today, countries across the world have adopted yoga," Gupta said.

He added that yoga can help address rising stress, depression and unhealthy lifestyles, while collective participation in such activities strengthens social harmony and community well-being.

Participants performed various yoga asanas against the backdrop of Shimla's iconic Ridge, marking the occasion with enthusiasm and a shared message of health, wellness and holistic living.