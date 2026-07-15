A shocking viral video shows a man suffering serious injuries after a pole struck him while he leaned out of a moving train, reportedly to record a video. The incident has sparked fresh concerns over dangerous social media stunts.

A disturbing video making the rounds on social media captures the moment a man is hit by a pole after sticking his head out of a moving train. According to reports shared online, the man allegedly leaned outside the train to film a dramatic video while the train was in motion.

Within seconds, a roadside pole slammed into him, causing him to collapse back inside the train. Fellow passengers were left stunned as the frightening incident unfolded before their eyes. The man reportedly suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

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Video Sparks Safety Concerns

The viral clip has triggered widespread discussion about the risks of attempting dangerous stunts for social media attention. Many users criticised the reckless behaviour, saying no video or online popularity is worth risking one's life.

Authorities and railway officials have repeatedly warned passengers never to lean out of moving trains, as tracks are lined with poles, signals, and other fixed structures that can cause fatal accidents.

A Reminder to Put Safety First

The incident serves as a powerful reminder that a few seconds of risky content can lead to lifelong consequences. Experts urge people to prioritise safety over viral fame and follow railway rules at all times.

As the video continues to circulate online, many viewers hope it encourages others to avoid such dangerous acts and think twice before attempting risky stunts for the camera.