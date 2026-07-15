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Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Rain, Thunderstorms Set to Lash City Today
Mumbai is set for another rainy day as the IMD issues a yellow alert, forecasting light to moderate showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. Residents have been advised to stay cautious amid possible waterlogging and traffic disruptions.
Mumbai is expected to witness a cloudy and wet day on Wednesday, July 15, with intermittent light rain and breezy conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and parts of the Konkan region, warning of heavy rain at isolated places and asking residents to remain cautious.
The city is likely to record a maximum temperature of around 29-30°C and a minimum of 27°C, with high humidity making conditions feel muggy. Rainfall activity is expected to continue through the week, with steady showers forecast from Thursday onwards.
The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in parts of Maharashtra over the next few days. Motorists have been advised to drive carefully due to slippery roads and reduced visibility during rain spells.
Mumbai has already experienced an active monsoon this month, with exceptionally high rainfall recorded during the first week of July. Authorities continue to monitor low-lying areas for possible waterlogging if rainfall intensifies.
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