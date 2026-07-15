Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rain, Gusty Winds as Heat Persists Across Capital
Delhi is likely to remain hot and humid today, with the IMD forecasting light rain, gusty winds, and partly cloudy skies by evening. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and expect limited relief from the heat.
Delhi is expected to remain hot and humid on Wednesday, July 15, with a maximum temperature of 36–38°C and partly cloudy skies. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the possibility of very light to light rain accompanied by strong surface winds of 25–35 kmph during the evening and night, offering limited relief from the daytime heat.
According to the IMD's latest bulletin, the national capital is likely to experience partly cloudy conditions through most of the day, while isolated showers may develop after sunset. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged outdoor exposure during the afternoon due to high temperatures and humidity.
A broader IMD forecast also indicates rain and thunderstorms in Delhi and parts of northwest India, although widespread heavy rainfall is not expected in the city today. Weather conditions are likely to become more favourable for rain over the next few days, with temperatures gradually dipping as monsoon activity strengthens.
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