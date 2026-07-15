Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal led a protest in Dehradun, alleging the state government blocked trucks for Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' youth event and revoked its permission, claiming the administration is 'rattled'.

Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Ganesh Godiyal, along with party workers, staged a massive protest in Dehradun on Tuesday night, alleging that the state government deliberately blocked trucks carrying equipment for Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's upcoming 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme. The event is scheduled on July 17 at the Parade Ground in Dehradun. Congress leaders claimed that despite having formal permission for the venue, the administration denied entry to the vehicles and subsequently revoked the clearance.

State Govt 'Rattled', Alleges Congress

Addressing media personnel during the protest, Uttarakhand PCC President Ganesh Godiyal slammed the State government, accusing it of being "rattled" by Rahul Gandhi's outreach to the youth. "We showed the media the permission we had received; we displayed that permission, yet the government has now revoked it. The simple fact is that this government has been rattled and shaken by the message Rahul Gandhi conveyed to the students," Godiyal said.

The Congress leader further alleged that the ruling dispensation is using administrative machinery to suppress the opposition and the voices of the public. "This government is inflicting hardships on students, the common people, and the opposition. But let this government remember that history inevitably repeats itself, and they, too, will have to endure the very same hardships they are currently inflicting upon others," he added.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Campaign

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Dehradun on July 17 to interact with the youth in the State's capital as part of the ongoing nationwide campaign 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'.

The nationwide campaign called "Chhatron Ki Goonj" (Students' Echo) aims to focus attention on problems facing students, including exam irregularities and the broader state of India's education system. Rahul Gandhi launched the campaign from Rajasthan's Kota through a rally titled "Chhatron Ki Goonj Maha Rally" and will now visit Uttarakhand's Dehradun to carry it forward. (ANI)