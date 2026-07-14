A tragic accident near Pune's Jejuri claimed the lives of three women Ashadhi Wari pilgrims after a speeding truck allegedly rammed into the procession. The viral video has sparked outrage and renewed concerns over pilgrim safety.

A heartbreaking video from Maharashtra has gone viral after a speeding truck allegedly rammed into a group of Ashadhi Wari pilgrims near Jejuri in Pune district, killing three women and leaving several others injured. The disturbing footage, widely shared on social media, has shocked viewers and renewed concerns over the safety of devotees participating in the annual pilgrimage.

According to initial reports, the incident took place when a group of Warkaris was walking along the roadside as part of the Ashadhi Wari procession. A truck reportedly lost control and ploughed into the pilgrims, causing panic at the scene. The impact was so severe that three women died on the spot, while at least four others sustained critical injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

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Viral video captures horrifying moment

The video circulating online appears to show the truck approaching at high speed before crashing into the group of pilgrims. Within seconds, bystanders can be seen rushing to help the victims as chaos unfolds on the road.

The clip has triggered widespread grief and anger on social media, with many users expressing condolences to the victims' families. Several also questioned whether the vehicle was being driven recklessly and called for stricter enforcement of road safety measures, especially during large religious gatherings.

Investigation underway

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash. Authorities are expected to examine the footage, question the truck driver, and inspect the vehicle as part of the probe. Officials are also looking into whether overspeeding, driver negligence, or a mechanical failure contributed to the accident.

The viral video has once again highlighted the dangers faced by pilgrims on busy highways and intensified calls for stronger traffic management and enhanced safety arrangements during major religious processions. The investigation is ongoing, and officials are expected to share further details after completing their preliminary inquiry.