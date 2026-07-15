Farmers in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district are shifting from traditional farming to high-density apple cultivation. Aided by government schemes and the Horticulture Department, this move aims to boost their economic condition and promote self-reliance.

The traditional agricultural landscape of the Bani region in Kathua district is undergoing a significant transformation as local farmers increasingly adopt modern horticulture, particularly high-density apple cultivation, to strengthen their economic condition.

In the high-altitude reaches of Bani, lush green orchards are now laden with advanced and high-density varieties of vibrant red apples. This shift, from traditional farming to specialised fruit production, is being fueled by various government initiatives and technical support from the Department of Horticulture.

Local farmers expressed that the transition, while rewarding, has been driven by the desire to become self-reliant. Kartar Singh, a farmer from the region, credited Prime Minister-led welfare schemes for this change. "I have made a fresh start by planting advanced varieties of apple saplings. I have directly benefited from various welfare schemes launched by the Prime Minister for farmers. It is because of these schemes that farmers are adopting modern techniques and becoming 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant)," Singh said.

Overcoming Climatic Hurdles

However, the journey toward a successful harvest is not without its hurdles. Abdul Razak, another farmer, highlighted the climatic challenges inherent in high-altitude horticulture. "The journey is not an easy one. In the beginning, farmers face numerous natural challenges such as heavy snowfall, hailstorms, strong winds and other climatic hurdles. But the joy of seeing fruit on the trees after years of hard work is beyond words. When I reach my orchard and see the trees laden with fruit, it brings a unique sense of peace to my heart. This hard work is what inspires us to move forward," Razak said.

A Roadmap to a Horticulture Hub

The Department of Horticulture has set an ambitious roadmap to further scale up production in the district. District Horticulture Officer Mohammad Shakil stated that the department's primary objective is to establish Bani as a major horticulture hub of Jammu and Kashmir. "The climate and geographical conditions of Bani are highly favourable for apples and other fruit crops. Through various government schemes, the department is providing farmers with saplings, technical guidance, and other essential facilities. The department is working continuously to ensure more farmers connect with modern horticulture to give a new direction to the region's economy," Shakil added.

Boosting the Local Economy

The proliferation of these orchards is expected to not only boost the individual income of farmers but also generate local employment and enhance the overall economic profile of the Kathua district. (ANI)