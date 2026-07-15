Kolkata Weather Update: Yellow Alert Issued as Heavy Rain Batters City, South Bengal
The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Kolkata and South Bengal, forecasting heavy rainfall. While showers may ease on Rath Yatra, North Bengal faces landslide risks due to persistent downpours.
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It's been raining for a few days now. Kolkata and other southern districts have been getting light to moderate showers continuously. Yesterday was no different, with some districts even seeing heavy to very heavy rainfall. Here's what the weather looks like today.
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The Met department's bulletin says Kolkata and South Bengal will get light to moderate rain today, Wednesday. Heavy showers are expected in Howrah, Hooghly, Purulia, Bankura, West Medinipur, and both Bardhaman districts. A yellow alert is now active for Kolkata, with rains likely to get heavier after the evening.
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Good news for festival-goers! The rain is expected to be less intense on Rath Yatra day. However, it will make a comeback from Friday. The air will remain humid, so that 'chip-chipa' feeling will stay. Scattered rain is likely in Kolkata and all southern districts tomorrow.
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It's not just the south; North Bengal is also bracing for heavy rain today. The weather office has issued an alert for five districts. People in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar should expect heavy showers.
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The heavy rains in North Bengal bring a serious risk of landslides. The Met department also warns that river water levels could rise. There might be a short break with clearer skies on Thursday and Friday, but the bad weather is set to return from Saturday.
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