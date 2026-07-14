A viral video showing a man stopping a moving bus in the middle of the road to film a dance reel has triggered widespread outrage, with many calling the stunt dangerous and irresponsible.

A shocking video circulating on social media has left viewers stunned after a man allegedly stopped a moving bus on a public road just to record a dance reel. The clip shows him stepping in front of the bus, forcing it to come to a halt before he begins dancing in the middle of the road.

The driver appears to wait as the man performs for the camera, while other vehicles are seen slowing down due to the unexpected obstruction. The incident has quickly gone viral, drawing attention for the risks posed to passengers, motorists, and pedestrians. Internet Slams Dangerous Publicity Stunt

Scroll to load tweet…

The video has sparked widespread criticism online, with many users calling the act irresponsible and reckless. Several social media users questioned the growing trend of creating viral content without considering public safety, while others urged authorities to take strict action against such behaviour.

Many comments highlighted that stopping a moving vehicle on a busy road for social media content could have resulted in a serious accident. Some users also expressed concern over the increasing number of dangerous reel trends being filmed in public places.

Debate Over Reel Culture and Road Safety

The viral clip has once again reignited discussions about the limits of content creation and the need to prioritise road safety over online fame. While the video continues to gain traction across platforms, many believe such stunts should not be encouraged, as they put both the creator and the public at unnecessary risk