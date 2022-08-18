Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: India's 1st electric double-decker bus rolls into Mumbai ahead of its launch

    A single-decker electric bus for app-based premium bus service and a double-decker air-conditioned bus will be unveiled at a function at the NCPA in south Mumbai.
     

    Watch India's 1st electric double-decker bus rolls into Mumbai ahead of its launch - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 18, 2022, 9:36 AM IST

    The two new electric buses, including the country's first air-conditioned double-decker bus, will join the fleet of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Thursday, the official said on Wednesday. 

    A single-decker electric bus for app-based premium bus service and a double-decker air-conditioned bus will be unveiled at a ceremony at NCPA in south Mumbai.

     

     

    The event will be attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, and other dignitaries.

    Two books, including a coffee table book, will be released.

    Social media users have gone crazy over photos and videos of a black and red double-decker bus and a blue single-decker bus.

    Following the BEST officials, the buses will be unveiled at a ceremony near Mantralaya in south Mumbai on Thursday morning before being handed over to the BEST project.

    A private company has been awarded a contract by the BEST to supply 900 electric buses in stages. 50 per cent of these buses are expected to be delivered by March 2023, with the remaining 50 per cent following.

    Mumbai's public transportation provider intends to launch premium app-based public transportation in the city.

    According to officials, passengers will have to book their seats through the mobile application and may have to pay higher fares than on regular buses for this premium service.

    BEST is Mumbai's second largest mode of public transportation after suburban trains, which carry over 75 lakh passengers daily. BEST transports over 30 lakh passengers daily with a fleet of approximately 3,700 buses.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses; govt offers free travel for 3 days

    Also Read: DTC's first electric bus prototype reaches Delhi, reveals Kailash Gahlot

    Also Read: Bengaluru: BMTC inducts at least 190 environment-friendly buses

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2022, 9:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers begin 3-day protest against Centre AJR

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers begin 3-day protest against Centre

    Remember and Never Forget: Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore

    Remember and Never Forget: Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore

    Remember and Never Forget: Colonel Kanwar Jaideep Singh, 6 Dogra

    Remember and Never Forget: Colonel Kanwar Jaideep Singh, 6 Dogra

    Not salary but job location work culture a priority for Indian employees Survey gcw

    Not salary but job location, work culture a priority for Indian employees: Survey

    Officials dismiss 3 CISF commandos from service over security breach at NSA Doval's residence AJR

    Officials dismiss 3 CISF commandos from service over security breach at NSA Doval's residence

    Recent Stories

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers begin 3-day protest against Centre AJR

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers begin 3-day protest against Centre

    (Video) Anjali Arora MMS LEAKED: Lock Upp fame's drops F-bomb when asked about her controversial video RBA

    (Video) Anjali Arora MMS LEAKED: Lock Upp fame's drops F-bomb when asked about her controversial video

    Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo warned by Merseyside Police over Everton fan incident-ayh

    Cristiano Ronaldo warned by Merseyside Police over Everton fan incident

    Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Here are some lesser-known facts about this festival - adt

    Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Here are some lesser-known facts about this festival

    Shehnaaz Gill finally talks about her link-up rumours with Raghav Juyal; here's what she said (Watch) RBA

    Shehnaaz Gill finally talks about her link-up rumours with Raghav Juyal; here's what she said (Watch)

    Recent Videos

    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon