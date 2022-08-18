Watch: India's 1st electric double-decker bus rolls into Mumbai ahead of its launch

A single-decker electric bus for app-based premium bus service and a double-decker air-conditioned bus will be unveiled at a function at the NCPA in south Mumbai.

The two new electric buses, including the country's first air-conditioned double-decker bus, will join the fleet of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Thursday, the official said on Wednesday.

The event will be attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, and other dignitaries.

Two books, including a coffee table book, will be released.

Social media users have gone crazy over photos and videos of a black and red double-decker bus and a blue single-decker bus.

Following the BEST officials, the buses will be unveiled at a ceremony near Mantralaya in south Mumbai on Thursday morning before being handed over to the BEST project.

A private company has been awarded a contract by the BEST to supply 900 electric buses in stages. 50 per cent of these buses are expected to be delivered by March 2023, with the remaining 50 per cent following.

Mumbai's public transportation provider intends to launch premium app-based public transportation in the city.

According to officials, passengers will have to book their seats through the mobile application and may have to pay higher fares than on regular buses for this premium service.

BEST is Mumbai's second largest mode of public transportation after suburban trains, which carry over 75 lakh passengers daily. BEST transports over 30 lakh passengers daily with a fleet of approximately 3,700 buses.

