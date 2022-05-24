Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses; govt offers free travel for 3 days

    People in Delhi will be able to travel free of charge in the city's electric buses for three days, from May 24 to May 26. These buses generate no smoke, have CCTV cameras, GPS, ten emergency buttons, and ramps for the disabled, among other features.

    New Delhi, First Published May 24, 2022, 1:18 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 150 electric buses from the Indraprastha Depot, and travellers will get free transportation for three days beginning today. With the addition of 150 electric buses to its fleet, Delhi will equal the national record for the most vehicles inducted at the same time. In January, Kejriwal launched two showpiece electric buses.

    People in Delhi will be able to travel free of charge in the city's electric buses for three days, from May 24 to May 26. These buses generate no smoke, have CCTV cameras, GPS, ten emergency buttons, and ramps for the disabled, among other features. Three depots have been properly electrified and are ready to accommodate the 150 new buses in Mundela Kalan, Rajghat, and Rohini Sector-37. It is also envisaged that the remaining 150 buses would be admitted in the following month.

    After being signed off, these buses will travel on important Delhi routes including as Route No. 502 between Mori Gate and Mehrauli Terminal, as well as the IP Depot-Connaught Place-Safdarjung-South Extension-Ashram-Jangpura-India Gate route. The government also encouraged people to ride its e-buses, snap a photo, and post it on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook with the hashtag #IrideEbus. The best three submissions will each get an iPad.

    "All the officers and the operational crew of DTC may be advised accordingly and not to demand commuters on purchasing tickets, during the aforesaid period of 03 days in all pure electric buses of DTC," the transport department stated in an official statement on May 23.

    According to a DTC official, free transportation is being given to encourage passengers to support e-buses. "It is being done to inspire people and raise awareness about e-buses. The e-bus fleet will grow to 152 with the addition of 150 buses," the official continued.

    Last Updated May 24, 2022, 1:18 PM IST
