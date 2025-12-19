President Droupadi Murmu reviewed preparations for the second Udyan Utsav at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Hyderabad. The nine-day festival will be open to the public for free from January 3-11, 2026, promoting sustainable agriculture and horticulture.

President Droupadi Murmu reviewed preparations for the opening of the second edition of Udyan Utsav at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Hyderabad, on Friday.

Public Access and Schedule

The Udyan Utsav will be open to the public from January 3 to January 11, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, with last entry at 7:00 PM. Entry to the Utsav is free for all visitors.

Festival Aims and Theme

The nine-day Agriculture and Horticulture Festival aims to increase further public awareness about sustainable agriculture, horticulture, and environmentally responsible lifestyles.

It will be a celebration of India's green traditions, sustainable practices, and community engagement, the President's Secretariat said in a statement.

Attractions and Activities

The festival will feature a wide range of floral and non-floral attractions, including enhanced seasonal flower beds, curated floral installations, selfie points, and upgraded garden spaces.

Visitors can also explore thematic stalls on agriculture and horticulture, live demonstrations, eco-craft workshops, and interactive knowledge zones. (ANI)