    DTC's first electric bus prototype reaches Delhi, reveals Kailash Gahlot

    The minister said that the government had also issued tenders for the 100 charging stations and that another 100 would be issued in the second lot. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 3, 2022, 10:54 AM IST
    According to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, the country's first electric bus prototype has arrived. Sharing images, the minister took to social media and congratulated Delhi. He also said the prototype of DTC's first 100 per cent electric bus arrived in Delhi. He also stated that Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister, will launch a new fleet of electric buses shortly. In a recent interview, Gahlot said that Delhi would get its first 300 buses by January 2022.

    He added that the Delhi government would buy 800 CNG buses in two phases, 450 in the first and 350 in the second. Following that, the government will solely purchase electric buses for public transportation in the future. The minister said that the government had also issued tenders for the 100 charging stations and that another 100 would be issued in the second lot. 

     

    Gahlot said that DTC wants to create such stations in Dwarka sector-8, Dwarka sector-2 depot, Mehrauli terminal, Nehru Place Terminal, Okhla CW-II, Sukhdev Vihar depot, and Kalkaji depot, in addition to the present 100-plus charging stations in different places around Delhi.

    Also Read | Bengaluru: BMTC inducts at least 190 environment-friendly buses

    He vowed that Delhi would have charging stations every three kilometres over the next year. As the vast number of automobiles on Delhi roads is reported to be one of the primary sources of pollution in the city, the electric buses are intended to reduce pollution in the national capital, which is now suffering from severe air quality index levels.

    Also Read | Delhi govt to push cab, food delivery services to switch to electric vehicles

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2022, 10:54 AM IST
