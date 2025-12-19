P Chidambaram urged Congress booth members to verify Tamil Nadu's final voter list door-to-door after the Election Commission deleted 97.37 lakh names. He called on all political parties to be 'more vigilant' than the EC, citing high deletions.

Chidambaram Urges Voter List Verification

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday called party's booth committee members to verify the final voter list in Tamil Nadu by visiting door to door after the Election Commission announced the deletion of 97.37 lakh voters during Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. Chidambaram urged all political parties to be "more vigilant," while flagging higher voter deletions in the Sivagangai and Pudukkottai districts.

"I understand that the Election Commission has announced the removal of 1,50,828 voters in Sivagangai district and 1,39,587 voters in Pudukkottai district. The booth committee members of the Congress party should take the final voter list and go house to house to verify it," Chidambaram said in a post on X.

"I firmly believe that all political parties will do the same. We must prove that Tamil Nadu's political parties are more vigilant than the Election Commission," he added. https://x.com/PChidambaram_IN/status/2001985392694956541?s=20

EC Details Deletions From Electoral Rolls

The Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer announced on Friday that the EC has dropped the names of 97.37 lakh voters from the draft electoral rolls at the end of the first phase of SIR in the state.

Out of the 97.37 lakh voters, 66.40 lakh voters have shifted their residences, 26.90 lakh are dead and 3.98 lakh have enrolled at multiple places, according to the data released by the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu. https://x.com/TNelectionsCEO/status/2001991275474776280?s=20

The total number of voters as per the draft rolls is 5,43,76,755, as against 6,41,14587 voters when the SIR began on November 4. Women voters have outnumbered men with 2.77 crore voters to 2.66 crore male voters. The number of third gender voters is 7,191, and 4,19,355 are PWD voters. (ANI)