Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, while addressing the National Conclave of CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India) held in Delhi on Friday, underlined the vital role of the real estate sector in realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Patel stated that the real estate sector will play a key role in achieving the Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat@ 2047, according to an official statement. Speaking at the conclave held a week before the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, CM said that Vajpayee laid the foundation of good governance and 21st-century India, which PM Modi has taken forward.

Real Estate's Role in National Goals

Referring to 'Housing for All', he said the Prime Minister is committed to ensuring permanent housing for the poorest, with Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as a key initiative, and urged CREDAI and the real estate sector to work with the Centre and States, the statement read.

A Call for 'Made in India' Ethos

Highlighting the role of developers, CM said that real estate goes beyond buildings, as it is where family dreams take shape, businesses grow, and lives are uplifted. CM urged developers to build homes rooted in the Indian ethos, adopt Indian designs inspired by global technology, and reflect the spirit of 'Made in India' along with the nation's heritage and values.

Emphasis on Sustainability and Innovation

Emphasising sustainability and innovation, the Chief Minister called for eco-friendly buildings, promotion of research, and farsighted planning to manage resources amid rapid urbanisation.

Gujarat: A Role Model for Development

Referring to Gujarat's progress, CM said that over the past 25 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Gujarat has emerged as a role model of development with well-planned urban growth and has become the country's most urbanised state.

Developer-Friendly Policies

Gujarat has attracted developers with systems like the Single Window Clearance, digital land records, and time-bound approvals. Its focus on green buildings, renewable energy, water conservation, and waste management has made it a top destination for real estate investment.

Vision for a Future-Ready India

CM said that a Viksit Bharat should reflect Atmanibharta, ease of doing business, and quality of life, integrating innovation, technology, and sustainability, and urged the real estate sector to create liveable, lovable, and future-ready cities.

