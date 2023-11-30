Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hamas co-founder's son makes brave call, urges Israel to kill Hamas leaders including his father

    Israel has already warned Hamas and reminded the militant group of the responsibility of all the hostages. Both sides have engaged in prisoner swaps on all seven days of the humanitarian truce so far. Israel is demanding the release of all hostages from Gaza.

    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 6:12 PM IST

    Palestine’s flag bearer, Hamas has caused massive disturbance in the region through their October 7 attack on Israel. The ambush attack killed more than 1,500 people and Israel’s revenge attack has so far wiped out more than 15,000 people from the Gaza Strip showcasing a tense situation along the borderline. Hamas and Israel are currently engaged in a humanitarian truce for exchange of prisoners.

    Qatar and Egypt brokered a truce deal between Israel and Hamas for the temporary stoppage of the violence in the region. Many militants from various other regions joined Hamas in the name of Jihad in recent weeks to fight against Israel. The fight became more brutal in the last weeks and the temporary truce has brought hope to both sides.

    Also Read: COP28 Summit begins in Dubai with 2023 being the hottest year, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping skip meet

    Hamas captured many civilians from Israel in their October 7 attack. Since then, the civilians have been kept as captives also acting as a bargaining chip against Israel. The Israel Army has so far not shown its fierce side in view of the captives in Gaza. The temporary truce entered its seventh day on Thursday as both sides have engaged in prisoner swaps on all days.

    Israel also reminded Hamas of the responsibility of the captives it holds in jails and on house arrests. Raping, Torturing, and Physically harming the captives has been a practicing phenomenon for the Hamas militants towards the captives. Israel has asked Hamas for the return of 100 percent captives but many of those have been untraceable under the regime of Hamas in Gaza.

    Mosab Hassan Yousef, son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef has urged Israel to kill Hamas leaders including his dad if the Palestinian militant group fails to return all the hostages. Israel could prepare serious action if the Hamas leaders fail to return all of the hostages.

