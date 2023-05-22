WATCH: First Jewish wedding in Kochi in 15 years

A Rabbi from Israel presided over the ceremony and administered their marriage vows following which the couple exchanged rings. Racheal is the daughter of former Superintendent of Police (crime branch) Benoy Malakhi.

For the first time in 15 years, a Jewish wedding was witnessed in Kochi, Kerala. Racheal Benoy Malakhi, a US-based data scientist with roots in Kerala, married American NASA engineer Richard Zachary Rowe at a resort on May 21.

A symbolic canopy called Huppah, which represented the notion of home, was set up outside the Paradesi Synagogue in Mattancherry. That's because the synagogue is a heritage site and has restrictions on the number of people who can enter. The couple moved their wedding outside the synagogue because they were expecting more guests.

Rachel and Richard's wedding is only the fifth Jewish wedding to be solemnised in the last 70 years. To note, the Jewish community in Kochi has 25 members.

According to reports, there were around 300 guests at the venue.