    Watch: Drunk TTE misbehaves with female passenger at Bengaluru railway station; suspended

    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 5:29 PM IST

    In yet another case of a female passenger being harassed in trains, an incident of an allegedly drunk Travel Ticket Examiner (TTE) misbehaving with a female passenger has come to light. The latest incident took place at Bengaluru's Krishnarajapuram Railway Station.

    According to the female passenger, the TTE, who was in a drunken state, misbehaved with her while asking to produce her ticket. In a video that is now viral on the internet, the TTE could be seen asking the passenger for her ticket while the girl is seen frantically searching for the ticket on her phone as a verbal brawl ensued between the two.

    The TTE was also accused of trying to touch the female passenger and abusing her while alleging that she got onto the train without a ticket.

    "Call the police. This is my work," the TTE could be seen saying in broken Hindi, to which the girl responds by asking why is he misbehaving with her.

    The TTE in question has been reportedly suspended by the railways. An investigation into the matter is underway.

    This incident comes after a drunk Travel Ticket Examiner (TTE) allegedly urinated on a woman's head onboard the Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express. The incident happened on March 12, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

