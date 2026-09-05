In a shocking incident at the Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council, a contractor and Shiv Sena leader, Bharat Navgire, allegedly assaulted BJP councillor Sambhaji Shinde. The altercation, captured on CCTV, shows Shinde being pushed down a staircase following a heated discussion, reportedly over pending bills.

In a shocking escalation of civic tensions, a contractor and Shiv Sena shakha pramukh allegedly assaulted a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor right at the entrance of Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council on Friday, September 4.

In CCTV footage that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the contractor was seen aggressively pushing the BJP councillor down the staircase of the office, and he hit his head on the car before the bystanders rushed to intervene. The two were pulled apart, preventing the confrontation from turning even more violent, right outside the security guards' cabin.

The shocking incident was captured on video, showing planning committee chairman Sambhaji Shinde and contractor Bharat Navgire engaged in a heated exchange before the situation violently boiled over.

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How did the Incident Unfold at the Badlapur Civic Office?

The contractor, Bharat Navgire, who is also serves as a Shiv Sena local leader, and BJP councillor and planning committee chairman Sambhaji Shinde were spotted discussing the entrance of the municipal council building, situated right near the security guards' cabin.

The discussion appeared to have turned into a heated altercation between the two leaders before Navgire allegedly grabbed Shinde's arm, aggressively pushed him forward, and caused him to stumble, causing him to tumble down the steps, where he struck his head against the door of a parked car.

However, the bystanders, including NCP leader Anivash Deshmukh, immediately helped Sambhaji Shinde up and intervened to separate the two individuals. At the same time, the security guards pulled Bharat Navgire away from continuing their physical assault, ensuring that both men sustained only minor injuries in the chaotic melee.

The BJP councillor Sambhaji Shinde was taken to Badlapur Rural Sub-District Hospital for treatment, where he was reportedly found to have sustained injuries to his head, neck and back.

The force of the push by Bharat Navgire was so powerful that Shinde lost his footing completely, tumbled down the stairs, and suffered injuries that required immediate treatment at the civic hospital in Badlapur.

Navgire Accuses Shinde of Withholding His Pending Bills

Speaking on the shocking incident at Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council, Shambaji Shinde stated that the discussion with Bharat Navgire had initially started on peaceful terms before rapidly deteriorating into an altercation. The BJP councillor further added that he would file an FIR against Navgire for physical assault.

“I told him that I have no role in processing his bills. The discussion initially began peacefully but suddenly turned into an altercation," Shinde said.

Conversely, Bharat Navgire claimed that his financial clearances were deliberately blocked following politically motivated allegations of corruption against him, alleging that the withheld payments were tied to electoral rivalries after his sister-in-law contested and lost against Shinde as a Shiv Sena candidate.

The incident has reportedly brought to the attention of the civic body the safety and security arrangements, as well as concerns over the safety of elected representatives. Meanwhile, Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council is headed by BJP leader Ruchita Ghorpade, who was directly elected as the municipal president.

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