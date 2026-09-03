Maharashtra FDA has issued a new year-round standing order to curb food adulteration during festivals. The order, a first in India, creates a standardized framework and a four-phase surveillance plan targeting high-risk items across all religions.

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Thursday said that a comprehensive, standing order aimed at curbing food adulteration during upcoming religious and cultural festivals across India. The newly issued order sets up a standardised, year-round enforcement framework across all regions and religious celebrations without requiring separate orders for individual festivals.

"There are many upcoming festivals in India. This may also increase the rate of adulteration during this period. This affects the customers. According to the Food Safety Standards Authority Act, we can place special restrictions on items which are high-risk food. There will be a standing order for all festivals for the year. There will be no need to pass a separate order hereafter," Munde said. "The demand for food items like sweets, paneer, ghee, dry fruits, mutton, and chicken increases many times. This results in adulterated or unsafe products being more likely. In this background, a complete calendar has been prepared for the year," he added.

Festival Categories and Surveillance Plan

Mundhe said that the intensity of the risk will be determined based on different festivals. For example, Ganeshotsav, Navratri, Diwali, Eid, Christmas, and New Year's Eve will be kept in the first category. Makar Sankranti, Mahashivratri, Holi, Gudhipadwa, Ashadhi, and Kartik Wari; Shravan month; Janmashtami; Kojagiri Poornima; and Guru Nanak Jayanti will be in class two.

Mundhe said that the surveillance will be carried out in four phases. “In the first phase, mapping, teaming up, availability and labs will be pre-notified. In the second phase, the traffic check will be done. In the third phase, it will be done on the actual festival day. In the fourth stage, a case will be filed if necessary,” he said.

Targeted Inspections for Specific Festivals

He further underlined that focused quality control inspections on meat, bakery items, ice, and packaged drinking water will be conducted on Eid, Ramadan, and Christmas. Targeted raids to curb the illegal chemical ripening of fruits on Akshaya Tritiya.

“Inspections will also be conducted during Ramadan and Eid. Inspections will be done during Akshaya Tritiya in case of fruit ripening. Bakery items will be monitored during Christmas. Ice and packaged water will be checked. The goods which are imported will be reviewed,” he said.

Monitoring Mass Food Distribution

Munde highlighted that mass distribution of food, such as a ‘bhandara’ or a 'langar', will be monitored by visiting to verify if the food security law is being followed or not.

A First-of-its-Kind Order in India

“An order has been issued in this regard. Definitions of all things are set out in the order in which they are created. No order of this kind has ever been made in India before. This has been done to prevent any untoward incident during the festivities. It will be for all religions and for all geographies,” he said. (ANI)