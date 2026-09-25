RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attacked the Bihar government over a viral video of a minor girl's harassment in Banka. He questioned the state's law-and-order, linking the case to incidents in Jamui and Samastipur and demanding answers from the CM.

Tejashwi Yadav Slams Government Over Law and Order

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav on Friday attacked the Bihar government over a purported video showing a minor girl being harassed and assaulted at the historic Mandar Hill in Banka, questioning the law-and-order situation in the state.

Yadav said the incident came amid recent cases reported in Jamui and Samastipur and alleged that the state government was failing to ensure the safety of women and girls. “After incidents in Jamui and Samastipur, a video showing the abuse, indecent behavior, and assault of a minor girl at the historic tourist site of Mandar Hill in Banka has now gone viral! Law and order in Bihar is virtually dead!” Yadav said in a Facebook post.

He also questioned the progress of the investigations into the Jamui and Samastipur cases and asked when the accused in the Banka incident would be arrested. “What happened to the remaining five accused in the Jamui incident? Did the four accused in the Samastipur incident receive partial punishment, full punishment, or were they let off based on political calculations?” he asked.

Yadav further alleged that justice in Bihar was being influenced by the social and political background of accused persons and demanded answers from Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. “When will these monsters from Banka be caught? Will the Chief Minister react to this only after looking at their social media reels and caste?” he asked.

Police Register FIR, Launch Investigation

The remarks came after Banka police registered an FIR against six unidentified youths following the circulation of a purported video showing them allegedly behaving indecently with and assaulting a minor girl at Mandar Hill.

According to police, the video came to their attention through the social media cell on September 22. A police team subsequently visited Mandar Hill and verified that the location shown in the footage was the tourist site.

Police have taken the video on record and are attempting to identify those seen in it. The FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act. Police said further action would follow after identification of the accused. (ANI)