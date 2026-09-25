Seventeen schoolchildren were allegedly crammed into a three-seater auto-rickshaw, prompting a man to stop the vehicle and question the driver in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi.

Seventeen schoolchildren were allegedly crammed into a three-seater auto-rickshaw, prompting a man to stop the vehicle and question the driver in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi. A video capturing the incident has now gone viral on social media. The footage shows children packed into almost every available corner of the small vehicle.

Several were squeezed around the driver, while others occupied the rear and even the luggage compartment. Around six to seven children appeared to be seated at the back, with another two to three reportedly crammed into the luggage space behind the rear seat.

The man who filmed the incident stopped the auto and asked the children to get out. He then made them stand to one side while repeatedly questioning the driver over the decision to ferry such a large number of children in a vehicle designed to carry just a few passengers.

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The driver initially pointed towards a railing inside the auto while attempting to explain how he had managed to accommodate the children. He also assured the man that he would not repeat the practice.

When questioned about the number of children he normally transported, the driver said he usually carried 15 and had taken the additional children because they had turned up that day.

The alarming overcrowding immediately raised questions about the children's safety.

After the video gained traction online, Bhiwandi traffic police took action against the auto-rickshaw driver.

The incident has also triggered concerns among residents, who said overcrowded auto-rickshaws carrying schoolchildren are not an unusual sight in parts of the city.

While several schools operate bus services, some parents choose private auto-rickshaws to avoid the higher cost of school transport. In areas where schools do not provide transportation, families often rely on local auto drivers to ferry children to and from school.