BJP National President Nitin Nabin participated in the 'Swachhata Seva Abhiyan' in Jaipur alongside CM Bhajanlal Sharma. He pledged 100 hours annually for cleanliness and is scheduled to chair key organisational meetings with state leaders.

Nitin Nabin Leads Cleanliness Drive in Jaipur

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Friday participated in the 'Swachhata Seva Abhiyan' (Cleanliness Service Campaign) under the 'Seva Sankalp' initiative in Jaipur.

Nabin also took a pledge to remain conscious of cleanliness and dedicate time towards the cause. He pledged to perform voluntary labour, contributing 100 hours annually, or two hours every week, towards cleanliness and public service.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari were also present during the campaign. On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Kumari emphasised the need for cleanliness, adding that it is not a one-day task but something that needs to be done regularly. She told reporters, "I believe this conveys a very important message to the people of the country, and specifically to all citizens of Rajasthan, about the need for us to come together for cleanliness. It highlights what we can do individually: participate in the cleanliness drive. This is not a one-day task; it is something we must do consistently... A message regarding this was conveyed, and everyone participated in taking a pledge; the National President himself administered the oath. I feel this is crucial for our city and our state..."

Series of Organisational Meetings and Events

Meanwhile, the BJP president is scheduled to reach the Chief Minister's residence after the campaign to chair a high-level organisational meeting with Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, divisional in-charges and co-in-charges, along with members of the upcoming Panchayati Raj Election Steering Committee. During the meeting, Nabin will discuss electoral strategies and organisational matters with state leaders and representatives.

At noon, Nabin will participate in the 'Nikay Janpratinidhi Sammelan' (Local Body Representatives' Conference), organised to mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, the pioneer of Integral Humanism.

In the evening, the BJP chief will attend the 'Yuva Samvad' programme at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur. The event will see Nabin interact with students and youth from across Rajasthan and share his views on youth participation in nation-building.

The visit comes as part of the BJP's organisational outreach and engagement programmes ahead of upcoming political activities in the state.

BJP Announces Key Organisational Appointments

Earlier, on September 23, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced in-charges and co-in-charges for several states and Union Territories.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin approved the appointments, under which senior BJP leader Smriti Irani was assigned organisational responsibilities for Haryana and Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, party strategist Sunil Bansal was assigned to Bengal and Telangana, while Vinod Tawde was entrusted with key regional responsibilities, with Tawde continuing his focus on the politically important state of Uttar Pradesh.

The party also allocated new roles to strengthen its senior state management, designating Ram Madhav as the in-charge for Uttarakhand, supported by Bansuri Swaraj as the co-in-charge. The strategic assignments are part of the party's broader organisational exercise to strengthen grassroots mobilisation and deploy leadership across key states.

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