VSSC exam cheating case: Kerala police arrest more 3 from Haryana including main accused

Jind: In connection with the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) exam cheating case, Kerala Police arrested three people from Jind in Haryana on Saturday (Aug 26). The arrest was recorded by the special investigation team of the Thiruvananthapuram City police. The Medical College, Museum, and Cantonment police had thus far detained six natives of Haryana.

The accused individuals allegedly cheated in the exam room and took other students' seats in the examination, according to Kerala Police.

"(The arrests have been made) in relation to a Vikram Sarabhai Space Studies competition examination held in Trivandrum on August 20, 2023. Some people provided exams for other students throughout that exam, and they also secretly copied the question paper using mobile devices. The camera was attached to the button of their shirts, through which they provided the question papers via applications and received the responses on headsets placed inside their ears," said a police officer.

According to him, the police learned from their investigation that the accused are from the Haryana districts of Jind, Hisar, and other places.

Two of the people captured in Haryana are suspected of being "kingpins," one of whom had enrolled to take the VSSC exam. He is believed to be one of many people who sent out fake examinees to show up for the exam on their behalf. Such individuals allegedly sent images to a different group of subject matter experts who were tasked with providing them with the answers to the questions.

