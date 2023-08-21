Two Haryana natives arrested for impersonation during ISRO exam in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Two persons hailing from Haryana were arrested on charges of cheating and impersonation during an ISRO examination on Sunday (Aug 20). The accused have been identified as Sumit Kumar and Sunil. Using a mobile phone, they allegedly took pictures of the question paper and sent them out to individuals who have not yet been identified. Through an earpiece that was hidden from the invigilators, they received the answers. Their deception was initially unnoticed. However, a police tip-off about potential exam cheating spurred officials to look into it, which resulted in the capture of both accused.

According to the latest reports, police have discovered that the primary accused is a coaching centre operator from Haryana, and the arrested accused are habitual offenders. The police believe a sizable gang is responsible for these fraudulent actions. To write exams under false pretences, they demand exorbitant fees. They allegedly intended to fly to Kerala, where the test would be carried out, and then return when it was finished. The probe will also extend to Haryana.

Prior to the exam, there was reportedly no frisking to stop cheating. According to the police, the accused were aware of this circumstance and purposely picked this exam to cheat on.

Sumit Kumar was arrested at St Mary's Higher Secondary School, Pattom, while Sunil was arrested from Cotton Hill during the test for hiring technical workers for the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, which required a plus two qualification.

A cell phone was fastened to a belt that was tied around the accused's midriff before they entered the examination room. This mobile's camera portion was taped to the shirt's buttonhole. They turned on the camera and walked into the examination room. The team-viewer was used to show the companion at the anonymous centre the video of the question paper while the question paper was held directly to the camera attached to a section of the shirt. Without making a facial expression, the accused reproduced the answers he was provided through the Bluetooth earpiece he had in his ear. As a result, Sunil answered the question correctly, earning more than 70 marks out of a possible 80 marks.