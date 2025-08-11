Amidst the ongoing Ukraine conflict and US pressure over Russian oil imports, President Zelenskyy urged PM Modi to support Ukraine's peace efforts. Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine's involvement in any peace talks.

With the war in Ukraine dragging into its fourth year, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (August 11), urging India to back Kyiv’s peace efforts. The call came at a sensitive moment, with India under pressure from the United States, facing steep new tariffs over its continued imports of Russian oil.

‘Everything About Ukraine Must Involve Ukraine’

In his statement after the call, Zelenskyy stressed that no talks about Ukraine’s future should happen without Ukraine at the table.

“It is important that India is supporting our peace efforts and shares the position that everything concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine’s participation. Other formats will not deliver results,” he said.

The Ukrainian leader also pushed for tighter sanctions on Moscow, including curbs on Russian energy exports — a move he believes would hit the Kremlin’s ability to fund the war.

PM Modi Stands Firm on Peaceful Resolution

PM Modi, in turn, reiterated India’s long-standing stance on the conflict: an early, peaceful solution through dialogue.

“India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine,” PM Modi posted on X.

Trade Tensions with the US

The diplomatic exchange happened against the backdrop of rising trade tensions. The US recently imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods over New Delhi’s Russian oil purchases — a decision President Donald Trump framed as targeting countries “fuelling the war machine.”

This comes on top of an earlier 25% tariff, piling pressure on India’s export sector.

‘India is Ready to Pay the Price’

Despite the economic strain, PM Modi made it clear that his government won’t back down on key domestic priorities.

“For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it,” he said.

With no sign of the Ukraine war ending soon, the conversation between PM Modi and Zelenskyy highlights the delicate balancing act India faces, keeping diplomatic channels open with both sides while standing firm on its own economic and political interests.