In yet another episode of digital misinformation, a YouTube channel “a.sharmaexpress” stirred controversy by flashing a sensational thumbnail that falsely proclaimed an FIR had been lodged against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah, even claiming that both leaders were set to be jailed. The channel, also styling itself as “Abisar Express,” went a step further — alleging in a video that a petition had reached the Bombay High Court, potentially paving the way for PM Modi’s parliamentary membership to be revoked and his removal from office. Journalist Abhisar Sharma claimed that the Prime Minister violated the Model Code of Conduct during the 2020 Gram Panchayat elections in Maharashtra’s Sangola, where he, along with two Union ministers, inaugurated the 100th Kisan Rail.

Adding fuel to the fire, another video thumbnail from Sharma alleged that Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai had ordered judicial action against PM Modi. The content quickly went viral, feeding a frenzy of speculation.

But the truth tells a different story.

PIB Debunks Viral Claims

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) swiftly dismantled the claims, branding them “completely fake.” It urged citizens not to be misled by such content designed to inflame public opinion. “The claim is completely fake,” the PIB reiterated, stressing that no such FIR, judicial order, or enforcement action had taken place.

Debunking the second viral claim, the PIB clarified that the Chief Justice had issued no such directive against the Prime Minister. Similarly, allegations that the Enforcement Directorate had acted against Modi were also declared baseless.

The government’s fact-checking unit has once again called on the public to remain alert and refrain from forwarding sensational, unverified content. The viral assertion that PM Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah are destined for prison is, without question, entirely fabricated.