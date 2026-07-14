A Harikatha performance at Udupi's Sri Krishna Matha sparked a row after performers allegedly made derogatory remarks about Adi Shankaracharya. Following viral videos and outrage, the performers issued an apology, which the Shirur Math has accepted.

Udupi (Karnataka) [India], July 14 (ANI): An alleged derogatory reference to Adi Shankaracharya during a Harikatha performance at the Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi has sparked outrage among followers of the seer, with videos of the incident going viral on social media.

According to sources, the incident occurred on the Rajangana stage of the Udupi Sri Krishna Matha during a religious program by a team of young women from Belagavi. While narrating the story of Acharya Madhva, the performers allegedly made objectionable remarks about Adi Shankaracharya. They reportedly referred to the seer in singular terms and cited "fictional stories" that were seen as demeaning to him.

The video clips of the performance were widely shared on social media, drawing strong criticism from devotees and followers of Adi Shankaracharya.

Performers Issue Apology

The performers, identified as Ankita Naik and Gauri Pandurangi, later issued a video apology. In their statement, they said, "We had no intention to insult anyone. No Madhva Matha taught us this. We referred to a book and read from it. If people of any other faith were hurt by our words, we seek forgiveness. This has no connection to Udupi Matha or Shirur Matha. If the Mathas have been troubled, we apologise." They clarified that the remarks were not made with the intent to defame any community.

Shirur Math Responds to Controversy

The alternate Shirur Math, under whose purview the Rajangana hall falls, also stated Dewan Dr. Udayakumar Sarala. The Math said Ankita Naik and Gauri Pandurangi had sought permission for a Bharatanatyam program. In the middle of the event, they presented a Harikatha titled Bhakta Prahlada, during which the objectionable comments about Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya were made.

"This matter has come to our notice. We have directed both of them to issue a public apology, which they have done. The Math regrets this unwanted incident," the statement said.

Following the viral video, several followers of Adi Shankaracharya demanded a public apology and warned of legal action if one was not issued. With the apology now out, the Shirur Math said it considers the matter closed, but urged all performers to be sensitive while speaking about religious leaders and traditions.

Udupi police said no formal complaint has been registered so far. (ANI)