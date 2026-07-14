The mortal remains of six people from Tamil Nadu and a couple from Kerala, who died in the Vietnam boat capsize tragedy, have reached India. The incident, which occurred on July 11 near Phu Quoc Island, claimed the lives of 15 Indian tourists.

The mortal remains of six people from Tamil Nadu who lost their lives in the Vietnam boat capsize incident arrived at Coimbatore International Airport on Tuesday, with officials making arrangements to transport the bodies to their respective native districts for the last rites. Airport authorities coordinated the transfer of the bodies, which will be sent to the victims' hometowns for their final rites.

Mortal Remains Reach Kerala; MP Raises Concerns

Earlier in the day, the mortal remains of a couple from Keralam who also died in the tragedy reached Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh was present at the airport to oversee the handover and offer support to the bereaved families. Speaking to mediapersons, Suresh said the bodies had been cleared for transport to their native village in Kottarakkara, where the funeral is expected to be held on Wednesday. He also raised concerns over the safety standards of the tourist boat involved in the accident, alleging that basic safety measures were neglected. The Congress MP urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to hold discussions with the Vietnamese government for a detailed inquiry into the incident and sought adequate compensation for the families of the deceased.

The mortal remains of the victims were brought to India aboard Vietnam Airlines flight VN979, which landed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport early Tuesday. From there, the bodies were transported to their respective states in coordination with the concerned state governments. The mortal remains of other victims also reached Hyderabad in Telangana and Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Details of the Tragedy

The tragedy occurred on July 11 when a tourist speedboat carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese crew members, capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island. According to Vietnamese authorities, the vessel, operated by Ocean Pearl Island Company, was ferrying tourists from Hon May Rut Islet to An Thoi Port when it encountered rough weather and overturned, throwing everyone on board into the sea. Nearby tourist boats and rescue teams responded swiftly and brought all passengers ashore. Of the 36 people on board, 21 survived while 15 Indian tourists lost their lives. Among those killed were 10 people from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala. One survivor continues to receive treatment at a hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. (ANI)