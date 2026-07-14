An elderly man named Ramchandra Verma went to a Common Service Center to withdraw his monthly pension of Rs 1,100. The operator was stunned to discover a balance of nearly Rs 760 crore in his account, a moment captured in a video that has since gone viral, sparking speculation about a technical glitch.

An old man went to withdraw his monthly pension like always, but his account balance not only left him but also stunned people on the internet. He chose to go to a Common Service Center to take out some cash from his pension rather than going to the branch of his bank. The elderly guy, known as Ramchandra Verma, who is reportedly above 75, went to the center to use his Aadhaar card to take his monthly pension of Rs 1,100 in a video that was uploaded on X. The operator reportedly discovered an abnormally high account balance when completing the transaction.

The operator's shock upon learning that the account owned over Rs 7,59,69,51,951.16 (almost Rs 760 crore) was captured in the video. The elderly man, who looked to be with an elderly woman, didn't seem to understand what was going on. He kept staring blankly at the operator as he disclosed the amount in the old man's account on camera.

Since then, the video has gone popular on social media, prompting others to express shock and wonder how such a large sum could have materialised in the account. Numerous individuals also speculated that a financial problem or technological malfunction may have caused it.

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How Did Social Media React?

"If this is true, then an investigation should be conducted first; such a large amount could also be the result of a technical glitch," someone commented. Waiting for an official inquiry is preferable to making judgements based on insufficient data.

“What a callous and dangerous breach of privacy!! This employee should be immediately fired, and legal action should be taken for putting an old couple at risk!! Horrible and idiotic behaviour," said a user.

“He is not supposed to share such information, which is personal to an individual, on Social media," someone else shared.

“Possible visual or software bug hai don’t worry he’s not secret ambani," an individual commented.

At the time of writing, the authenticity of the video cannot be independently verified, nor has there been any official confirmation from the concerned bank.