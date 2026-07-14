A CCTV video from Ludhiana's Kidwai Nagar has gone viral after two women on a scooter courageously resisted an attempted robbery by two armed bikers, forcing the knife-wielding assailants to flee empty-handed

A shocking CCTV video from Ludhiana's Kidwai Nagar has taken social media by storm, capturing the moment two women displayed remarkable courage during an attempted robbery. The incident reportedly occurred when the women were travelling on a scooter and were intercepted by two men riding a motorcycle.

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The robbers allegedly tried to snatch their belongings and one of the attackers even pulled out a large knife in an attempt to intimidate them. Instead of panicking, the women refused to give in. Despite facing an armed threat, they resisted the robbers and tried to protect themselves and their belongings.

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The dramatic footage shows the attackers struggling to overpower the women as they continued to fight back without losing their composure.

CCTV Video Goes Viral, Internet Applauds Women's Courage

As the confrontation continued, the robbers appeared to realise that their plan had failed. Unable to scare the women despite brandishing the knife, the motorcycle-borne assailants eventually fled the spot without carrying out the robbery. The CCTV clip has since gone viral across social media platforms, with thousands of users praising the women's bravery and presence of mind. Many described their actions as inspiring, while others urged authorities to strengthen security measures to prevent such crimes.

The incident has also reignited discussions about street safety and the increasing need for better policing in urban areas. While many applauded the women's fearless response, several users also cautioned that resisting armed criminals can be extremely risky and that personal safety should always remain the top priority. Police are expected to examine the CCTV footage to identify and trace the accused.