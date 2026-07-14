Former PM HD Deve Gowda wrote to Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar, demanding a halt to land acquisition for the Bidadi Township project. He cited farmer protests, intimidation, and called for dialogue, fair compensation, and the withdrawal of FIRs.

Gowda's Letter to CM Shivakumar

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda has written to Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, urging the state government to immediately halt land acquisition proceedings for the proposed Bidadi Township project in Ramanagara district, citing concerns over clashes between farmers and officials during a land survey.

In a letter, Deve Gowda expressed "deep concern" over the reported confrontation between farmers and government officials during a Joint Measurement Survey (JMC) conducted at Mandalhalli village on July 13. He alleged that farmers were being "intimidated" and FIRs were being registered against those opposing the survey.

Deve Gowda said farmers from Bidadi, Kengeri and nearby villages were not against development but were concerned about losing their ancestral land without proper consultation and adequate compensation. "Farmers are not against development. The farmers of Bidadi, Kengeri and surrounding villages are only worried about losing their ancestral land without proper consultation and fair compensation," he said in his letter.

The JD(S) leader urged Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, to take immediate steps, including halting the JMC and acquisition process until discussions are held with farmers and local representatives. He also requested the withdrawal of FIRs registered against farmers who participated in the protest and called for an all-party meeting involving farmers, elected representatives and government officials to explain the township plan and address concerns.

Farmer Protests and Official Clashes

The letter comes after tension erupted on July 13 when revenue officials, police personnel and other department officials reached Survey in Mandalhalli village to conduct a survey related to the Bidadi Township project. According to police, a group of farmers obstructed the survey work, which later led to stone pelting and damage to government vehicles. Two FIRs were registered at Bidadi Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Political Fallout and Government Stance

Opposition leaders, including JD(S) Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy, have accused the Congress government of taking "anti-farmer" measures. The state government, however, has maintained that the township project is necessary for the planned expansion of Bengaluru and has assured rehabilitation and compensation for affected families.

Responding to the controversy, Shivakumar on Monday said the project was not about "forced acquisition" and that the government was open to discussions regarding compensation and rehabilitation. "The project is not about forced acquisition. We are ready to discuss compensation and rehabilitation. But obstruction of government work and attacks on officials will be dealt with as per law," Shivakumar said.

In his letter, Deve Gowda also reminded Shivakumar that Ramanagara is his home district and said he has always worked for the welfare of farmers. "Please do not create an atmosphere of fear. Let us find a solution through dialogue," Deve Gowda wrote.

The issue has intensified the political debate over the proposed Bidadi Township, with the JD(S) and BJP demanding that the project be withdrawn, while the Congress government maintains that it is important for Bengaluru's future growth.

About the Bidadi Township Project

The protest in Bidadi is against the state government's plan to acquire land for a new township. Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) or the Bidadi township project has been described by the State government as a "futuristic" project with the potential to decongest Bengaluru city, create one lakh jobs with a focus on local employment and boost Karnataka's economy.

In June, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara announced that the State government will prioritise farmer consent for the Bidadi township project. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)