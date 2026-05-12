A viral video by finance creator Udayan Adhye has sparked a debate by claiming it costs Rs 6.75 crore to raise a child in a metro city in India. Adhye attributes this high cost primarily to schooling inflation and other lifestyle expenses over 21 years, leading to mixed reactions from netizens.

The internet was not emotionally prepared for a finance creator casually claiming that raising one child in a metro city may require Rs 6.75 crore. The conversation started when financial creator Udayan Adhye posted a thorough video on Instagram detailing what he thinks is the true long-term cost of raising a child in urban India.

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At the beginning of the video, he states, "You need Rs 6.75 crores to raise a child in a metro city in India, and if you don't believe it, let me break down the exact maths." Adhye claims that inflation in schooling is the main cause of the increase. He said that school costs are rising at a rate that is almost twice as fast as the returns offered by many kid investment programs, which are barely 5 to 6%.

"Costs double every six years at that rate," he clarified. Adhye used the example of a four-year college program that currently costs Rs 20 lakh to show how it may potentially cost between Rs 1.6 crore and Rs 2 crore by the time a newborn kid turns 18. However, the estimate went above the cost of education.

He went on to detail the dozens of lesser but ongoing costs that gradually add up over a 20-year period, including school tuition, coaching classes, sports training, music lessons, gadgets, holidays, childcare, healthcare, and general lifestyle expenditures over about 21 years.

"A post-graduation, if your child chooses to do one, is a separate cost," he continued, pointing out that many Indian families either rely on student loans or anticipate that their children would pay for their degrees on their own.

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In the caption of the post, Adhye wrote, “Raising a child in an Indian metro is no longer just an emotional decision. It is a serious financial goal.”

How Did Netizens React?

For upper-middle-class families in places like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, where private education and extracurricular activities already cost a fortune, some users claimed the estimate sounded reasonable.

Others vehemently disagreed, claiming that the computation represented an extremely affluent metropolitan way of life. Government schools and more affordable housing options may significantly lower prices, as many have noted.

Thankfully, someone expressed it in a useful manner! One Instagram user replied, "Thank you." "In reality, you don't. For example, not even forty percent of that sum. Yes, of course, if you exaggerate," another person remarked.

Whether or not individuals agreed with the precise figure, the film undoubtedly hit a chord because, for many young Indians, parenting now seems to be more closely linked to financial planning than emotional preparedness.