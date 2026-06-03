YSRCP leader Botsa Satyanarayana slammed the AP ruling coalition, alleging it failed to deliver benefits, imposed political restrictions, and had irregularities in DSC recruitment. He also criticised comments from Pawan Kalyan and CM Chandrababu Naidu.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, Botsa Satyanarayana, on Tuesday slammed the ruling coalition government in Andhra Pradesh and alleged that it has failed to deliver benefits to any section of society.

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Botsa on police role and political activities

He alleged restrictions imposed on political activities and said police should intervene only when there is a possibility of unlawful activity or a threat to public order. "When I visited Telangana, nobody stopped me. Police act only when unlawful activities are taking place. Permission is denied only if there is a risk of disturbing law and order," he said.

Criticism of political rivals

He criticised Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's purported remarks about former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. "What connection did Pawan Kalyan have with Rajasekhara Reddy? In what way did he confront him?" Satyanarayana asked.

On remarks made by Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila, Satyanarayana said her statements were personal in nature and should not be viewed as part of any larger political strategy.

He further alleged that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's remarks that YSRCP should not return to power reflected the ruling alliance's apprehensions. "Chandrababu Naidu's statement that the Jagan government should not return to power shows his fear. The sooner this government is removed, the better it will be for the state," Satyanarayana said.

'No section benefited from coalition govt'

Targeting the coalition government, he claimed that no section of society had benefited since it assumed office and alleged irregularities in the District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment process. "Since the coalition government came to power, not a single section of society has benefited. There have been large-scale irregularities in the DSC recruitment process, yet the government has failed to respond," he alleged. (ANI)