Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has launched 'Operation Toofan,' a major anti-drug mission. He termed drug networks 'merchants of death' and warned of strict action, as the state sees a sharp rise in NDPS cases.

Operation Toofan: A Crackdown on 'Merchants of Death'

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday called the drug distribution centres and networks "merchants of death" as the State launches a "major mission" against drug use. "A major mission to free Keralam from the grip of drugs begins today. Drug distribution centres and networks that are leading young people astray are highly active in Keralam. They are merchants of death. Some individuals are operating as part of an international drug trafficking network in a highly organised manner. The Kerala Police will move forward with strong measures," he said.

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The Minister further said that the Keralam police have come up with a strategy to launch a crackdown on the distribution centres and networks. "I have a message for drug dealers: you must stop this. If you do not, the long arm of the law will reach you. Operation Toofan is a government initiative carried out jointly by the Police, Excise Department, Education Department, and Health Department. If any police officer acts contrary to this mission, strict action will be taken against them. Those who have information about drug mafias should share it with the police. The identity of those who provide information to the police will never be disclosed. Drug use must not be allowed in five-star hotels or at DJ parties. Interstate connections are facilitating drug trafficking networks. The Kerala Police has prepared a clear strategy to dismantle these networks."

Alarming Rise in Drug-Related Cases

The launch of the anti-narcotics drive comes amid growing concerns over the sharp rise in drug-related cases in Keralam. According to police data, 36,314 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2025, a significant increase from 27,530 cases recorded in 2024. The trend reflects a broader challenge faced by the state in recent years. Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed that Keralam recorded the highest number of NDPS cases in the country in 2023, with 30,697 cases registered.

'The Narco Hunt': A Call for Public Resistance

Ahead of the launch, Kerala Police had appealed for public participation in the campaign. In a post on X on May 28, the force said, "Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt. From June 1st, let's move forward together for a healthy tomorrow. Let's uproot addiction. Through a people's resistance where the public, schools, and families join hands with us, we can ensure peace in our homes and a fearless atmosphere on our streets." The latest campaign follows a series of focused law enforcement drives undertaken by Kerala Police. (ANI)

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