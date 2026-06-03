Delhi's Bindapur Police swiftly solved a blind murder case in just four hours, apprehending three suspects. The victim, Sonu Kumar, was brutally assaulted in Mohan Garden and later succumbed to his injuries. The accused include two adults and a juvenile.

In a swift investigation, a team of Bindapur Police Station in Delhi on Tuesday solved a blind murder case within four hours and apprehended three persons. The apprehended individuals have been identified as Namesh Pandey alias Aman (22) and Chirag alias Aman (20), both residents of Mohan Garden, Delhi. The third accused is a 17-year-old juvenile whose identity has been withheld by authorities in accordance with legal protocols.

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Details of the Incident

According to police officials, the matter came to light on June 2.Police Station Bindapur received information regarding the death of one Sonu Kumar, a resident of Mohan Garden, while undergoing medical treatment at a hospital. A preliminary inquiry conducted by the police revealed that the victim, Sonu Kumar, had sustained grievous injuries after being brutally assaulted by a group of individuals near the KD Banquet Hall at Dwarka Mor.

Investigation and Crime Scene Analysis

Acting promptly on the information, a dedicated team of PS Bindapur, under the overall supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl. DCP-I) Niharika Bhatt and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dabri, Sanjiv Kumar, rushed to the scene of the crime. Upon arrival, the investigative team discovered blood stains and other crucial forensic evidence.

Police officials said that a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was immediately summoned to the spot to conduct a thorough inspection and collect relevant exhibits for scientific examination.

Based on the facts and evidence gathered during the initial spot investigation, the police registered an FIR under Section 103(1) (Punishment for Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station Bindapur. The body of the deceased was shifted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and the family members were informed of the proceedings.

Quick Apprehension of Accused

Dedicated teams of Bindapur Police Station launched an intensive local investigation, analysed manual intelligence, and conducted a series of targeted raids across multiple hideouts, officials said. As a result of the quick mobilisation, three accused involved in the crime were successfully tracked down and cornered within four hours of the initial report.

The police are probing the matter further and establishing the exact motive behind the fatal assault.