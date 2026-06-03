Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and the Assam CM launched Mission Senehjori, a comprehensive initiative to transform Assam's Muga silk sector into a globally competitive luxury ecosystem, strengthening its entire value chain.

The Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), Jyotiraditya M Scindia, together with the Chief Minister of Assam, on Tuesday launched Mission "Senehjori" - Assam Muga Silk USP, a comprehensive cluster-based initiative aimed at transforming Assam's unique Muga silk sector into a globally competitive, high-value luxury textile ecosystem.

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According to an official release, anchored by the MDoNER in convergence with the Government of Assam, Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles and other Central Ministries/organisations, the Mission seeks to strengthen the entire Muga silk value chain from host-plant cultivation and silkworm seed production to reeling, weaving, branding, export promotion, digital traceability and tourism. Muga silk, known as the world's only naturally golden silk and India's first GI-tagged silk, supports nearly 2.6 lakh rearer and weaver families in Assam. Despite its rarity and global recognition, the sector remains significantly under-monetised. Mission Senehjori seeks to bridge this value gap by creating a premium, traceable and export-oriented Muga silk economy.

Mission's Cluster-Based Approach

The Mission adopts a cluster-based approach covering major Muga silk-producing districts, including Jorhat, Sivasagar, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Majuli and Sualkuchi. The initiative envisages strengthening host plant ecology, establishing modern reeling infrastructure, promoting Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs), creating Common Facility Centres (CFCs), enforcing GI authentication and building global market access under the unified brand identity "Senehjori," according to the release.

A 'Whole-of-Government' Commitment

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Minister, MDoNER, stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government is committed to ensuring that the unique strengths and products of the North Eastern Region receive global recognition and generate sustainable livelihoods for local communities. He noted that Assam's Muga silk is not merely a textile product but a cultural and civilisational heritage asset of India The Minister, according to the release, highlighted that Mission Senehjori has been conceptualised on the principle of not just "whole-of-government", but with the "whole-of-government" approach, with convergence across Central Ministries, the Government of Assam, technical institutions and private-sector partners.

The Mission, with an estimated investment of Rs 396-411 crore over a three-year period, including Rs 136-151 crore from MDoNER, the Mission aims to create a globally recognised luxury Muga silk ecosystem, enhance value realisation for producers and position Assam as a leading destination for silk-based cultural and experiential tourism. He further observed that the Mission's success would be reflected when authentic Assam Muga silk secures premium shelf space in domestic and international luxury markets while ensuring significantly higher incomes for rearer and weaver households across the State. He reaffirmed the Government's commitment towards strengthening the entire Muga silk value chain through infrastructure development, branding, quality assurance and export facilitation.

A Historic Day for Assam's Weavers

Addressing the gathering, Shri Scindia described today as a historic day for Assam and for the North Eastern Region. He recalled the deep emotional bond that first inspired this Mission, noting that it was at an Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav stall showcasing Assam's Muga silk, not merely the fabric but finished garments, that the idea for Mission Senehjori truly took shape. He underlined that Assam accounts for 90 per cent of the world's Muga silk production, and that the sector's unique character, its natural golden colour, exceptional durability and GI-backed traceability, places it in a league of its own among luxury textiles globally.

He noted that despite the extraordinary effort of farmers and entrepreneurs, producers today earn only Rs 18,000-21,000 per year from Muga silk, and that Mission Senehjori is designed to decisively transform this reality. The Minister emphasised the Prime Minister's vision of a whole-of-government, whole-of-India approach as the guiding principle behind the Mission, with the ultimate objective that the full premium value of Muga silk travels from farm gate to foreign shores, and most importantly, reaches the weavers and rearers of Assam, the release noted. Scindia stated, "My commitment to you is that we will contribute and ensure that every part of the value chain comes together, to take Muga silk from the cocoons of Assam to the world stage."

Support from State and Central Leadership

The Chief Minister of Assam appreciated MDoNER for conceptualising and supporting Mission Senehjori and described it as a landmark initiative for Assam's traditional silk sector. He noted that Muga silk is deeply intertwined with Assam's cultural identity and that the Mission would provide new opportunities for farmers, rearers, weavers, artisans and entrepreneurs while preserving the State's rich heritage.

Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region, stated that the Government of India has accorded unprecedented priority to the development of the North Eastern Region. He described Mission Senehjori as a transformative initiative that will help establish Assam as a globally recognised centre for premium silk production while generating employment, encouraging entrepreneurship and promoting sustainable rural livelihoods.

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, MDoNER, elaborated on the implementation framework of the Mission and highlighted Assam's unique advantage as the sole producer of authentic Muga silk in the world. He stated that the Mission would focus on strengthening host-plant regeneration, improving seed security, modernising reeling infrastructure, promoting GI authentication, establishing digital traceability systems and enhancing market access through branding and exports.

Key Outcomes and Targets by 2028

The Mission aims to achieve several key outcomes by 2028, including establishment of five modernised Muga reeling units and a Muga Spun Mill, creation of 30 FPOs and over 1,180 Farmer Interest Groups, regeneration of 5,000 hectares of Som and Soalu host plants, authentication of over 80 percent of traded Muga silk through GI-linked systems, creation of digital traceability mechanisms for more than 8,000 households and expansion of Muga silk exports to over 2,000 kilograms annually, the release noted.

Boosting Silk Heritage Tourism

Mission Senehjori also seeks to promote the cultural economy through development of a Muga Silk Trail, establishment of a Silk Tourism Park and organisation of annual Muga Utsav festivals, thereby positioning Assam as a premier destination for silk heritage tourism.

The launch event was also attended by Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for Textiles, along with senior officials from the Government of India, Government of Assam, Central Silk Board, textile and sericulture institutions, representatives of producer organisations, weavers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders associated with the Muga silk value chain. (ANI)