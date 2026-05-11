A video from Noida has gone viral, showing a car with a unique LED display on its rear window. The driver used the display to flash a hilarious warning message in Hindi, asking others to maintain distance to avoid getting him in trouble with his wife. The creative and relatable message has delighted social media users.

A video from Noida has caught the internet’s attention after a car was spotted with a hilarious warning message flashing on a dynamic LED display fitted on its rear window. The clip was shared on Instagram by user Divyansh Vinayek, who recorded the unusual sight while travelling through the city.

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In the video, an automobile with the registration number HR 08 and an LED display that scrolls at the back is shown. Although these displays are typically found on business cars or for aesthetic reasons, this one stuck out for its amusing personal message.

"Keep distance... Biwi pitegi mujhe agar gaadi lag gayi toh" was the Hindi caution that the LED lettering flashed. The message roughly translates to, “Keep distance... My wife will beat me if the car gets a scratch or gets hit.”

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The overlaid text on the video read, “Just Noida being Noida,” adding to the humour of the moment. Viewers are delighted by the driver's inventive method of requesting that people keep their distance as the video depicts the vehicle travelling on the road as the message keeps scrolling over the back windscreen.

Netizens React

Social media users have responded to the video in a number of ways, with many finding the message both humorous and relevant. "This is the most honest warning ever," a user commented.

"People from Noida have a different level of creativity," said another. "At least he is giving a genuine reason to keep distance," said a third user. Another joked, “Now everyone will maintain safe distance out of fear for him.”

"This should be mandatory for all cars in NCR traffic," someone commented. Another added, “The wife must be really strict about scratches.” "Only in Noida can you see something like this on the road," another person said.