Viral video: Patient attacks woman doctor in Andhra Hospital; grabs hair and bangs head (WATCH)

In a disturbing development highlighting the increasing threats faced by healthcare professionals, a junior doctor at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati was on Saturday (August 24) attacked by a patient. The assault, captured on CCTV, has reignited nationwide discussions on the urgent need for enhanced security measures in medical facilities.

The footage shows the patient, Bangaru Raju, violently assaulting the doctor by pulling her hair and banging her head against the steel frame of a hospital bed. The incident was quickly addressed by other doctors who intervened to subdue the attacker.

In a formal letter to SVIMS Director and Vice-Chancellor Dr. RV Kumar, the intern detailed the attack and criticized the lack of security presence at the hospital. She highlighted the potential for even more severe consequences had the attacker been armed.

The assault has led to protests by hospital staff, demanding increased safety measures. This incident follows the recent rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, which has sparked widespread demonstrations and calls for improved protection for medical professionals.

The Supreme Court has responded by forming a 10-member National Task Force to recommend steps for preventing violence against healthcare workers and ensuring better working conditions. The latest attack at SVIMS highlights the urgent need for these measures to protect doctors from violence and ensure their safety on duty.

