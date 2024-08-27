Gujarat rains: Ahmedabad Airport advises passengers to monitor flight schedules

In response to the situation, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened a high-level meeting on Monday at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar to assess the damage and coordinate relief efforts.

Amid the ongoing heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Ahmedabad Airport issued a travel advisory on Tuesday (August 27), warning passengers of potential flight delays and disruptions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the state, predicting heavy precipitation throughout the day on August 27. In a statement posted on social media platform X, Ahmedabad Airport advised travelers to check their flight schedules with airlines and allow extra time for check-in due to the challenging weather conditions. The airport's teams are working around the clock to ensure a smooth journey for passengers despite the adverse weather.

IndiGo Airlines also issued a travel advisory late Monday night, alerting passengers to possible delays due to waterlogging caused by the heavy rains. The airline encouraged passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as the inclement weather has impacted flight operations.

In a message shared on X, IndiGo said, "#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to the ongoing heavy rainfall in #Ahmedabad & #Rajkot, flight operations are impacted, and roads leading to the airport are waterlogged. We understand that this may cause inconvenience and concern." The airline assured passengers that dedicated staff and teams are on hand to provide assistance during this difficult time.

The severe weather has also led to significant disruptions in train services, with Western Railways canceling and diverting several trains. Traffic movement across the state has been heavily impacted, creating a flood-like situation in many areas. The Meteorological Department predicts that the heavy rains will continue over the next two to three days.

According to a press release, 17,827 people have been evacuated, and 1,653 have been rescued so far. The state has deployed 13 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 22 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams to assist in ongoing rescue and relief operations.

