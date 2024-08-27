'Will invite if I plan to marry': Rahul Gandhi's assurance to Kashmiri students sparks outburst (WATCH)

When pressed further about his own plans for marriage, Gandhi replied, "Yeah, yeah. I mean, I don't plan it. But if it happens…" He then promised the students, "I will. I will," in response to their request to be invited if and when he does marry.

During a recent visit to Srinagar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faced a familiar question from women students: "When will you get married?" This perennial inquiry has followed Gandhi throughout his political career, with answers ranging from "when the right girl comes along” to “I am married to the party."

Dressed in his signature white T-shirt, Gandhi engaged in a lively discussion with students on various topics including politics, education, employment, and, inevitably, marriage. When one student asked him directly about his views on marriage, Gandhi responded with a smile, "I have outlasted that pressure for 20-30 years. But it is a good thing."

Earlier this year, Gandhi faced the same question during a rally in Raebareli, just after his nomination. At that event, his sister Priyanka Gandhi encouraged him to address the question, leading him to quip, "Ab jaldi karni padegi" (I will have to do it soon now).

The topic also came up last June during a mega opposition meeting in Patna, where Lalu Yadav humorously urged Gandhi to get married, saying, "Shaadi kariye, hum log baraati chalenge" (Get married, we would like to be a part of your wedding procession). Gandhi responded with a light-hearted, "Now, that you have said it, it will happen."

In October, during a session with students from Jaipur's Maharani College, Gandhi was again asked about his marital status. He attributed his single status to his intense focus on his work and party responsibilities, saying, "Because I am completely entangled in my work and in the Congress party."

