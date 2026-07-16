Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said the state's Harela festival carries a unique message of environmental conservation, stressing the need to balance development and ecology and preserve natural resources amid rising climate concerns.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday participated in the 'Harela Festival' programme held as part of the 'Lok Sanvardhan Parv' at the Parade Ground in Dehradun.

Dhami said the state's traditional 'Harela' festival carries a unique message of environmental conservation for the world, stressing that development and ecological preservation must go hand in hand.

Addressing an event in Dehradun, Dhami said India's ancestors understood centuries ago that human life depended on the protection of water, forests and land, and emphasised the need to conserve these natural resources.

Balancing Ecology and Economy

Referring to the global challenges of climate change, global warming and rising pollution, the Chief Minister said Uttarakhand's Harela festival symbolises the importance of protecting the environment and spreading awareness about conservation.

"We cannot leave our heritage and greenery behind in the race for development. Development is moving fast, yet we are striving to strike a balance between ecology and economy. When the media ask about our development model, we describe it as one based on both ecology and economy," Dhami said.

He reiterated that safeguarding natural resources remains essential for ensuring human well-being and sustainable development.

Honouring Ancestral Traditions

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami extended his greetings to the public on the occasion of Harela. The Chief Mnister advocated for a sustainable future, urging citizens to embrace the ancestral practice of honouring and conserving nature, stating that we must preserve water and life and conserve our traditional water source.

Speaking to ANI, CM Pushkar Dhami offered his best wishes for the Harela festival and urged the citizens to reflect on the nature-friendly traditions passed down by their ancestors. He said, "I extend my best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Harela. The Harela festival has held great importance in the divine land of Uttarakhand since ancient times. Our ancestors have celebrated it as a festival honouring nature and promoting its conservation."

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister emphasised the need to protect the state's natural resources amidst rising climate concerns, adding that we must 'protect' nature and conserve our water sources. (ANI)