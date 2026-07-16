Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap accused Congress of using Lord Ram for political gains and said those guilty in the alleged Ram Temple donation fraud must be punished. He called Congress's newfound devotion and campaign in Himachal mere political posturing.

Shimla MP and BJP leader Suresh Kashyap on Thursday accused the Congress of invoking the name of Lord Ram only for political gains, while asserting that those found guilty in the alleged Ram Temple donation fraud case should face strict punishment.

BJP leader questions Congress's 'political devotion'

Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Kashyap was responding to the Congress' campaign in Himachal Pradesh, under which party leaders have been organising bhajan-kirtan programmes and Ram temple visits while accusing the BJP of corruption over the alleged donation scam linked to the Ram Temple. "The people who once described Lord Ram as imaginary and even questioned the existence of Ram Setu are remembering Lord Ram today only for politics. It is a good thing that they now remember Lord Ram. Perhaps God has given them wisdom," Kashyap said.

'Punish the guilty'

Referring to the alleged donation fraud case, he said those responsible should be dealt with sternly. "As far as the donation case is concerned, a police investigation has already been initiated. Whoever is found guilty should be given the strictest punishment so that such incidents are not repeated, whether in the Ram Temple or in any other temple," he said.

The BJP MP also alleged that the Congress had historically questioned the existence of Lord Ram. "The Congress had earlier termed Lord Ram imaginary. A team of its lawyers had also taken that stand before the court. Today, the party is wearing saffron scarves, organising bhajan-kirtans and temple visits. This is nothing but political posturing aimed at misleading the public," Kashyap alleged.

The Congress has launched a statewide campaign in Himachal Pradesh over the alleged Ram Temple donation issue, with party leaders holding devotional programmes and public outreach events while accusing the BJP of corruption in connection with donations received for the temple. The BJP has rejected the allegations, accusing the Congress of politicising a matter of faith. (ANI)