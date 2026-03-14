A viral video from Delhi shows a man throwing wrappers from a white car onto the road. The act was filmed by a passer-by who confronted the man and later shared the clip on Instagram. After the video spread widely online, the Delhi Traffic Police responded, saying the matter had been forwarded to a traffic inspector for further action.

A video showing a man throwing garbage onto a busy road in Delhi has gone viral on social media. The clip has triggered widespread discussion about civic responsibility and public behaviour in the city. The incident reportedly took place near Dhaula Kuan Metro Station, a crowded area where traffic and pedestrians are usually heavy. The video was recorded by a passer-by who confronted the man and later posted the footage online. Soon after the video spread online, it drew the attention of the Delhi Traffic Police, which responded to the post.

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Man seen throwing wrappers from car

In the viral clip, a white Maruti Suzuki car with a visible Delhi registration number can be seen parked along the roadside. A man sitting next to the driver’s seat is seen throwing takeaway wrappers from KFC out of the car window onto the road. The act appears deliberate in the video. The man is seen casually discarding the packets, tissues directly onto the roadside without attempting to collect or dispose of it properly.

The scene was filmed from a short distance by the person who later shared the video on social media.

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Person who filmed incident shares experience

The man who recorded the video explained the situation in a detailed Instagram post. He said he first noticed the littering while he was near Dhaula Kuan Metro Station. According to his post, he initially tried to warn the man about throwing trash on the road. However, the warning was ignored.

“I saw a man throwing a lot of trash one by one out of his car,” he wrote. “Firstly, I started to warn him and he ignored. Then I turned on my camera and you can see all of it.”

He further said that after he began filming, the man allegedly tried to chase him. The person recording the video then moved inside the metro station for safety and went upstairs near metro police staff.

The Instagram user also shared his disappointment in the caption, saying he had travelled to many countries and wished to promote better cleanliness habits in India.

However, he said that people often become aggressive when someone points out such behaviour.

Delhi Traffic Police respond to viral post

As the clip gained attention online, the Delhi Traffic Police responded to the viral post.

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In their reply on social media, the department said the matter had been forwarded to the concerned traffic inspector for necessary action. It is not yet clear whether any penalty or legal action has been taken against the person seen in the video.

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Social media users debate civic responsibility

The video quickly sparked reactions from social media users. Many people praised the person who recorded the incident for calling out littering in public. Several users said such behaviour shows a lack of civic sense.

Others commented that people often complain about poor public services but fail to maintain basic cleanliness in their own surroundings. Some users also tagged police and government officials in the comment section, asking authorities to take action.

The clip continues to circulate online, with many viewers using it as an example to discuss public behaviour, civic awareness and the importance of keeping streets clean.