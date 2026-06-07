Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to set up a coach factory in Murshidabad with SAIL, citing job creation and economic growth. He requested the Centre to take up the proposal on priority with West Bengal.

Chowdhury Pitches for Murshidabad Coach Factory

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday wrote a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging the Centre to announce a Railway Coach Factory in Murshidabad in collaboration with Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

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Referring to his earlier letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12, Chowdhury said the project would generate large-scale employment, boost industrial development, and strengthen the economy of Murshidabad and neighbouring districts.

"The proposed Railway Coach Factory has immense potential to generate large-scale employment opportunities for the unemployed youth of Murshidabad and the surrounding districts. Besides creating direct and indirect employment, the project would significantly contribute to the industrial development, economic growth, and overall socio-economic advancement of this backward region," the letter said.

Stating that Murshidabad, despite its historical importance, a bordering district and large population, continues to face challenges relating to industrialisation and employment generation, he wrote that "Establishment of a Railway Coach Factory would serve as a catalyst for attracting ancillary industries, developing local skills, and strengthening the regional economy."

He urged the Railways Ministry to take up the proposal on priority in consultation with the West Bengal government. "I therefore once again earnestly request you to take up this matter on priority and, in consultation with the Government of West Bengal, immediately announce the Railway Coach Factory Project in Murshidabad in collaboration with SAIL. Such an announcement would be warmly welcomed by the people of Murshidabad and would stand as a landmark initiative for the development of the region," the letter read.

Railway Minister Inspects Kolkata Metro Project

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday inspected the previously stalled 62-metre viaduct gap at Chingrighata on the Kolkata Metro's Orange Line, saying the project, long delayed under the TMC government, is now moving forward rapidly for the benefit of city residents. (ANI)