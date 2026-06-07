The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) announced Sana Satish, Bashyam Ramakrishna, and Chintakayala Vijay as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, as part of the NDA seat-sharing deal in Andhra Pradesh where JSP will contest one seat.

TDP, JSP Finalise Candidates in Andhra Pradesh

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Saturday announced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The party has nominated Sana Satish, Bashyam Ramakrishna, and Chintakayala Vijay as its official candidates. The announcement comes as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday finalised the seat-sharing arrangement for the Rajya Sabha elections, with the TDP set to contest three seats, while the Jana Sena Party will contest one seat. Lingamaneni Ramesh filed his nomination papers as a Rajya Sabha candidate of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) on Saturday.

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Biennial Rajya Sabha Elections Across 10 States

Meanwhile, political activity intensified across the country on Saturday as candidates vying for seats in the Upper House of Parliament officially filed their nominations, with the deadline for filing nominations for the upcoming biennial Rajya Sabha elections fast approaching. The elections, scheduled for June 18, will see a contest for 24 seats across ten states, setting the stage for a significant recalibration of the legislative body.

The Election Commission had on June 1 issued a notification for biennial elections for the 24 seats. The last date of filing nominations is June 8.

The 24 seats include four seats each in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three seats each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, two seats in Jharkhand, and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya. Notification was also issued for the Rajya Sabha bypoll for a seat each in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. (ANI)